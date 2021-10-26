Williamsport -- Thomas J. Rankey, 100, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

He was married to the late Elizabeth A. (Hetrick) on August 26, 1946 and they celebrated 65 years as husband and wife at the time of her death.

Thomas was born on March 14, 1921 in Altoona and was the son of the late Wendell and Mary (Deitrick) Rankey. He graduated from Altoona High School and then served with the US Air Force during WWII as S/Sgt with the 3rd Emergency Rescue Squadron. He was the manager for Carpenter Hardware for 30 years, retiring in 1977. Thomas was a member of St. Boniface Church, Harmonia Club and AARP. He enjoyed golfing, carpentry and working around the house. He was affectionately known as “The Mayor” of the Deerfield apartments where he had resided for over 30 years.

He is survived by one son; Carl T. Rankey (Margaret) of Katy, Texas, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter; Sara L. Fisher, one brother; William Rankey and one sister; Eleanor Beiter.

There will be a memorial mass held 10 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport. Father William Corcoran will be the celebrant. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

