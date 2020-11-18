South Williamsport -- Thomas J. Eckenroth, 85, of South Williamsport passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

Born August 31, 1935 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late LeRoy and Ruth (Mason) Eckenroth.

Tom was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a sergeant during the Korean War. Tom worked for Tropicana picking orange groves and Conrail as a caboose engineer.

He is survived by two children, James “Jimmy” Eckenroth (Brenda), of Joplin, Missouri and Gail Rine (Mickey), of Lock Haven; several grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Tilburg, of South Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

