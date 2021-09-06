Williamsport, Pa. -- Thomas H. Shellenberger, 73, of Williamsport passed away at his home on September 2 surrounded by his wife of 52 years and his daughters.

He was born in Lewistown, Pa. on September 14, 1947, the son of David A. and Beatrice (Horning) Shellenberger.

Tom was a graduate of Juniata Joint High School in Mifflintown in Pennsylvania’s beautiful Juniata County. After graduating from Mansfield State College, he pursued graduate studies at Temple University, Villanova, the University of Louisville and SUNY Potsdam. He participated in several jazz workshops at the University of North Texas.

Tom loved the Lord and served as church choir director starting in 1970 through 2018 at High Street Methodist Church (now Sojourner Truth), Covenant Central Presbyterian Church, Pine Street United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church.

In the course of his musical career, he taught in the Williamsport Area School District from 1970 to 1974 and Loyalsock Township Middle and High Schools from 1974 to 2004. His credits include musical direction of more than sixty high school and community theater productions. His favorite roles to perform were Charlie in the musical “Shenandoah” and Harold Hill in the musical “The Music Man.” He also loved being The Model of a Modern Major General in the “Pirates of Penzance” as well as Judge Turpin in “Sweeney Todd.” One of his proudest moments as musical director was the production of “1776” at the Community Theater League.

Tom directed the choruses of Gesang Verein Harmonia (German Club) from 1975 -1986 and brought home many first place trophies from competitive singing at the annual Sängerfests throughout the state.

His high school vocal jazz ensemble, “Knight Music” helped pioneer vocal jazz in northcentral Pennsylvania and received statewide recognition for its greatness. Additionally, Tom presented numerous jazz clinics in New York and Pennsylvania and served as the Choral Reviewer for the PMEA News. In 1998 he received the PMEA “Citation of Excellence” award. His was the former ACDA Jazz Chairman for Pa. In 1994 he founded ”VJQ” the Vocal Jazz Quartet, an SATB group for which he arranged most of the music. VJQ has been recognized for their vocal excellence, their unique sound and extensive jazz repertoire. In 1998 Tom founded the Gatehouse Singers, a choral group that ministers to hospice patients and their families.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Valley of Williamsport, the American Choral Directors Association, The Association of Concert Bands and Windjammer’s Unlimited.

Tom was predeceased by his parents and brother, James E. Shellenberger. He is survived by his wife, Judith B. Shellenberger, daughters, Anna L. Radspinner (Matthew), Carol E. Schwanger (Daniel) and seven adorable granddaughters; Megan, Libby and Nina Radspinner and Madelyn, Eleanor, Miriam and Beatrice Schwanger, and his brother, David N. Shellenberger of Lancaster, Pa.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at Covenant Central Presbyterian Church, 807 West 4th St, Williamsport, on Saturday, September 11. Visitation will be from 9:45 a.m. -10:45 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard D. Waters officiating. Parking is available in the rear of the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to the Williamsport Symphony Youth Orchestra, 220 West Fourth St., Williamsport. PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.



