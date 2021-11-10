Lock Haven -- Thomas G. Wilt, Jr., 76, of Park Avenue, Lock Haven, passed away surrounded by his family on November 8, 2021 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.

He was born in Woolrich on December 14, 1944 to the late Thomas G. and Isabel B. Wilt, Sr.

Tom was a graduate of Lock Haven High School and Williamsport Area Community College. He worked his entire career for Pine Creek Township as a Road Crew member and Foreman. He also served as a Township Supervisor for a few decades.

Tom enjoyed hunting and was a true outdoorsman. He had a passion for classic cars and loved time with his family and friends. He was a well-known, respected, and loving man who will be missed.

Tom was married December 28, 1968 to Karen Grieco who preceded him in death on August 6, 2016.

Survivors include his daughter, Kristine Rosenberger of Fleetwood, Pa., a grandson, Jeffrey Rosenberger, and two sisters, Dorothy Wilt and Sandra Decker, both of Williamsport.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Saint Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main Street, Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories may be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



