Trout Run -- Thomas Ellsworth Lingenfelter, 83, of Trout Run passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was married on May 9, 1957 to the former Donna P. (Sprankle), who survives, and they have shared 64 years as husband and wife.

Thomas was born on April 25, 1938 in Reynoldsville and was the son of the late George Thomas and Edith Aldine (Clontz) Lingenfelter. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He had at worked McDonalds in Williamsport with maintenance, driving trucks, driving school buses, and retiring from Surplus City. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, western movies and riding motorcycles.

In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by four sons; Thomas K. (Gwendolyn) of Pipe Creek, Texas, Steven J. of Hookstown, Daniel E. (Holly) of Cowansville and Brent J. (Toni) of Punxsutawney, two daughters; Linda L. Puterbaugh (Douglas) of Big Run and Greta L. Burkett (Joe) of Punxsutawney, 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three brothers; Albert L. of Warren, Edward A. (Cynthia) of Leechburg and Melvin O. of Dubois, three sisters; Addie M. Heberling of Reynoldsville, Iva L. Stockdale (Joe) of Sykesville and Helen L. Lingenfelter of Dubois and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son and one brother; William E. Lingenfelter.

Graveside services will be held privately for the family in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.

Williamsport memorial service will be Friday, September 17 at 5:30 p.m. at

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 82 Rader Ave., Cogan Station, PA 17728

Brookville memorial service will be Thursday, September 16 at 2:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Maplevale Rd., Brookville, PA 15825

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Wounded Warrior Program or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.



