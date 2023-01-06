Watsontown, Pa. — Thomas E. “Tom” Barnwell, 65, of Watsontown passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home.

Born March 11, 1957 in Lewisburg, he was the son of June L. (Taylor) Barnwell of Watsontown, and the late Carl F. Barnwell, Sr.

Tom was a 1975 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He was a truck driver for most of his life, and loved attending antique truck shows.

Tom was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

In addition to his mother, June, he is survived by his two brothers: James R., and David A. Barnwell, both of Watsontown; three sisters: Margaret E. Waite and her husband Gary, Carol A., and Patricia E. Barnwell, all of Watsontown; one nephew: Gary Waite Jr., of Watsontown; two nieces: Kristi Waite and Kayla Barnwell, of Watsontown; and two great-nephews: Rylan and Jace Barnwell.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl F. “Carty” Barnwell, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 9 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul A. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Barnwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.