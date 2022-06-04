Williamsport — Thomas E. Sweeley, 91, of Williamsport went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 13, 1931 in Williamsport, he was a son of Frank and Isabell (Sims) Sweeley. He married Doris L. Brownlee on Dec. 16, 1950 and together they celebrated 67 years of marriage before her passing on March 24, 2018.

Tom was a graduate of Williamsport High School and retired from GTE Sylvania after 30 years of employment. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he was active in the sound ministry. Giving out gospel tracts and witnessing was Tom’s passion. He loved time spent with his family and especially enjoyed family get togethers. Throughout his residency at the Williamsport Home apartments, he created many friendships, enjoyed fellowship and games of pool with his friends.

Surviving are five children; Thomas E. Sweeley, II (Wendy) of Montoursville, David M. Sweeley (Karen) of Williamsport, Stephen D. Sweeley of Dushore, Timothy J. (Lesa) of Montoursville, and Denise L. (John) VanDeLinde of Williamsport, 16 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren with one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Bernard, James, and Donald Sweeley; a daughter-in-law, Jane Sweeley; and a great-grandchild.

A celebration of Thomas’ life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 911 West Third St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 911 West Third St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com

