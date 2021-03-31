Williamsport -- Thomas E. Peterman, 66, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Saturday, March 27, 2021 at home.

Born September 25, 1954 in Sunbury, he was a son of H. Thomas Peterman and Joanne (Keithan) Peterman-Smith.

Tom was a 1972 graduate of South Williamsport High School and Williamsport Area Community College. He was a talented auto mechanic, owning and operating his own shop Peterman’s Automotive in South Williamsport for 43 years.

A true outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed all forms of outdoor activities from being in the woods hunting to the water, fishing, boating, water skiing and scuba diving.

Tom was a life member of the Hook & Ladder Fire Company, Sunbury. He was a member of the F.& A.M. Lodge #397, the Polish Club and former Antlers Club. He will always be remembered for his Lionel train collection and his love for his pet ferrets.

Surviving in addition to his mother Joanne of South Williamsport are a son, Sean T. Peterman of Williamsport and a brother, Terry E. Peterman of Indialantic, FL.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Dr. Catherine A. Traister in 2019.

In keeping with the family's wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Tom’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.