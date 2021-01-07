Nippenose Valley -- Thomas E. Jordan, 91, of Nippenose Valley passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home.

Born October 20, 1929 in Hiawatha, West Virginia, he was a son to the late Thomas Elbert Jordan and the former Margaret Hewitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 9 siblings.

Thomas was a member of the Nippenose Bible Fellowship and he loved to fish.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Ada M. Mosher; a daughter, Cindy (David) McCoy; four sons, Stephen (Becky) Jordan, Wayne (Terrie) Jordan, Samuel (Julie) Jordan and David (Hope) Jordan; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Nippenose Bible Fellowship, 92 Schoolhouse Road, Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at church. For the safety of everyone, please adhere to the social distancing guidelines. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page - @welkerfuneralhome.

He will be laid to rest in the Laddsburg Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Laddsburg Hill Road, New Albany.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com