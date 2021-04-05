Williamsport -- Thomas E. Heiser, 77, son of the late George B. and Vera Heiser, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Embassy of Loyalsock after several years of poor health.

A local businessman, Tom resided in Williamsport, South Williamsport, and Hillsgrove.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kay; a son, Tim Heiser; daughter, Tracy Heiser (Aaron); two grandchildren, Dustin Heiser (Kiana) and Lydia Heiser; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Warren of Fla.; a brother-in-law Ed Tolley of Va. and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Tolley.

In keeping with his wishes services will be private.

