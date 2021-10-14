Williamsport -- Thomas E. Dugan, 61, of Williamsport passed away suddenly on October 4, 2021.

Tom was born in Williamsport on July 12, 1960, a son of Charles F. and Mary Laura (Biggans) Dugan.

He was a graduate of Williamsport High School. After High School he join the Army National Guard and went on to serve the country in the U.S. Army. He had been a member of the American Legion Garrett-Cochran Post 1 in Williamsport, American Legion Eugene Graifius Post 104 in Montoursville, the Young Men’s Democratic Club and the 40 et 8 Club. Tom was a self-employed commercial painter and the owner of Tom Dugan Painting.

Tom grew up Catholic and attended the former Annunciation Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Williamsport, are his longtime companion, Shelly Albawab, sisters, Kathi (Ken) Leonard of Kentucky and Ann Shanklin of South Williamsport, as well as several nieces and nephews; Erica Lunn and Alyssa Nix, both of Texas, Krystle Morris and Kyle Leonard both of Kentucky, Nicole Fyodorova of New York City and Austin Shanklin of South Williamsport.

In addition to his father, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Dugan.

The family will receive friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 133 E. Third St., Williamsport on Saturday, October 16 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. with a funeral at 1:30 p.m.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Dugan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



