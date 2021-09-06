South Williamsport -- Thomas E. Burchanoski, 72, formerly of South Williamsport, passed away at Rose View Center on Sept. 3, 2021.

Tom was born in Williamsport on October 8, 1948, a son of Peter F. Jr. and Kathryn L. (McLaughlin) Burchanoski.

He attended the former Annunciation Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Tom was a graduate of Williamsport High School and had retired from the former Shop-Vac.

Surviving are his son, Matthew T. Burchanoski of Easley, S.C. and five siblings; Robert Burchanoski, Bernadine Timmins, Kathy Dincher, Linda Burchanoski and Rose Mary Burchanoski.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Frank and sisters,Ann Bartholomew, Patty McCloskey and Beverly Losch all preceded him in death.

There will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W, 4th St., Williamsport, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating.

Burial will follow at Assumption of the BVM Church Cemetery in Cascade Twp.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 East Third St., Williamsport has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book.

