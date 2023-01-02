Montgomery, Pa. — Thomas D. Snyder, 80, of Montgomery passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home.

He was born May 13, 1942 in Blossburg, a son of the late Thomas F. and Ruth (Hall) Snyder. He married the former Linda A. Young, who survives.

Tom retired after many years working for the former West Pharmaceuticals, Montgomery.

He was a member of the Keystone Sportsmen Association, Muncy.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Surviving in addition to his wife is one son, Christopher Snyder, of Montgomery; one brother, Raymond Snyder, of Arizona; one sister Mary (Robert) Smith, of Avis; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Jeremy.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Jodi Snyder.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

