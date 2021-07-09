Montgomery -- Thomas C. Budman, 69, of Montgomery died Monday, July 5, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born September 17, 1951 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Brady and Edna (Evans) Budman. He and his wife, the former Carrol G. Staggert, celebrated 38 years of marriage on February 11, 2021.

Tom was a graduate of Montgomery High School, Class of 1970, and retired from Moyer Packing Company, Elizabethville, after having worked there for 38 years. He also owned and operated T.C. Pulling for many years and was the founder of Tom’s Crew, a garden tractor pulling team.

Tom was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who attended Maple Hill United Methodist Church, Montgomery, and served as a trustee for the Brady Township Community Center for many years. He loved John Deere tractors and enjoyed going to tractor pulls and helping at the Nittany Valley Antique Show, Loyalsock Valley Antique Machinery Show and Buffalo Valley Antique Show. Tom could often be found “tinkering” with something in his garage or camping with his family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Paula (Jim) Raemsch of Allenwood; three sons, Allen (Jean) Budman of Montgomery, Christopher (Jody) Budman of Allenwood, and Brad (Denise Miller) Budman of Montgomery; a sister, Pearl (Glenn) Raup of Allenwood; six grandchildren, Logan (Sierra) Budman, Adam (Emily) Budman, Tayllor (Kayla Beachel) Budman, Hunter Budman, Madison Budman, and Kaitlyn Raemsch; and three great-grandchildren, Ryland Budman, Aubrey Budman, and Rayna Budman.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by four brothers, Elwood Budman, John Budman, Lewis Budman, and Russell Budman; and three sisters, Mae Bryon, Marie Hauck, and Mary Hyde.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 9 at Clinton Township Fire Hall, 2311 Rt. 54 Hwy., Montgomery, with Pastor Michael Hill officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Fire Hall.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Maple Hill United Methodist Church, 7 Maple Hill Dr., Montgomery, PA 17752.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

