Williamsport -- Thomas A. Flook, 71, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 11, 2021 following surgery complications at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born February 13, 1949 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry and Katherine (Podolski) Flook.

He was a graduate of Williamsport High School and was employed by Weis Markets for over 25 years. Tom was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed gardening and bowling, and was a Pittsburg Steelers fan.

Surviving are his three children, Michelle Derrick, of Williamsport, Shawn Winter (Lisa), of Jersey Shore, Brian Winter (Charissa), of Jersey Shore; grandchildren, Breann, Maclay, Cody, Taylor, Chanse, Nathan, Lisa, and Chyenne; and his great-grandchildren, Bryson, Payton, Gianna, Aiden, Ashlyn, Brayleigh, Aniyah, Namire, Trinity, Ankela and Bristol.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Pauline F. Flook, who died March 29, 2020 and his beloved boxer dog, Maya.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

