Montoursville -- Thomas A. Bafile, 79, of Montoursville passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Berwick on April 8, 1941, the son of Anthony and Concetta (Manetta) Bafile. A graduate of Berwick High School, he went on to earn a degree in civil engineering from Penn State University and his master's degree from Bucknell University. Tom retired after 25 years as a civil engineer for PennDOT, then continued in the field with his own firm, Bafile-James & Associates, Engineers & Surveyors. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Montoursville.

Thomas and his wife, Wanda (Eveland) Bafile, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2020. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their six daughters and their families: Kathleen (Robert) Cillo, Christine (Michael) Reigel, Susan (Kevin) Mann, Jean (Scott) Moll, Joan (Edward) Winslow, and Janine (Michael) Herr; 17 grandchildren; a sister, Joan Evans, and brother, John (Susan) Bafile.

If you knew Tom, our dad, you know that he didn't measure life or wealth by dollar signs. He truly felt like he was the richest man in the world simply because he had his sweetheart as his wife, their six daughters and an abundance of grandchildren. His faith was the biggest, so undeniably strong. Six daughters (God bless him), his family was his pride and joy. One of the many things he instilled in his girls was "the more the merrier." He never worried about how much food was on the table, (and there was always a LOT of it), or if there were enough seats for everyone, he would welcome you with open arms and invite you to join us. He loved golfing, hunting, fishing, cooking, reading and traveling the world with his sweetheart. They were always coming or going on their cruises and the stories they would tell after their adventures were priceless. "Se Dio vuole" ("If God wants" in Italian) is a phrase that was heard daily in our house.

The Lord was ready for him, and he was ready for Him. Dad's favorite prayer, that gave him great comfort in his last days, is from Psalm 91... "Because he clings to me I will deliver him; because he knows my name I will set him on high. He will call upon me and I will answer; I will be with him in distress; I will deliver him and give him honor. With length of days I will satisfy him and fill him with my saving power."

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 800 Mulberry St., Montoursville, with his pastor, Rev. Michael McCormick, officiating. Burial will follow at Montoursville cemetery. In keeping with CDC guidelines, a mask and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.