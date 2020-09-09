Loyalsock Township -- Theresa R. Berresford, 92, formerly of Loyalsock Township, died peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 12, 1928, the seventh of eight children of Francis and Aniela Grazybowska Drozal, in Shenandoah.

Theresa was a 1945 graduate of J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah and later went on to take coursework through Pennsylvania State University.

Having followed four brothers in birth order, she achieved mechanical skills as well as a sense of courage and strength of character lasting throughout her entire life.

In 1952, Theresa married John F. "Jack" Berresford, and they shared 31 years of marriage and two children.

She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Frank, Joseph, Leonard and Robert as well as her husband and son, John F. Berresford Jr.; and nephews, Joseph and Michael Drozal.

Theresa is survived by her sister, Rita Reger, of Baltimore; her daughter, Theresa A. Berresford of Drexel Hill; daughter-in-law, Ann Berresford of Montoursville; and grandsons, Blake Berresford of Boston, and Bryce Berresford of Montoursville; as well as many nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

Theresa was employed by both the former West Branch Bank and Trust Company and Divine Providence Hospital where she was instrumental on the ground level of what eventually became the Department of Information Technology at Divine Providence.

Theresa was an active member of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church and the Women's Guild. She was also an officer with the Divine Providence Hospital Auxiliary where she chaired both the Autumnfest and Lights of Love for many years. She was a member of the American Business Women's Chapter in Williamsport and even dabbled in politics, having run for Tax Collector in Loyalsock Township. A huge sports enthusiast, Theresa was a devotee of Penn State, the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova men's basketball.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Ann, 1220 Northway Road, Williamsport, on Friday, September 11, at 11 a.m. Rev. John Chmil will officiate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

The family is deeply indebted to the enduring care and support of Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial contributions in Theresa's name can be made to St. Ann's Women's Guild, 1220 Northway Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

