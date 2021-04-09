Jersey Shore -- Theresa N. Peluso, 90, of Jersey Shore passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Manor Care in Jersey Shore.

Born December 25, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter to the late Lawrence Staccone and the former Tulia Cellini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nicholas A. Peluso on May 22, 2020. They were united in marriage on October 10, 1954.

Theresa was a member of the Church of Saint Luke and the Altar and Rosary Society. Earlier in her life, she was a member of the Jersey Shore Women's Club and retired after many years of service from the Jersey Shore Area School District in food service.

She and Nick loved to dance. They are now jitterbugging in heaven together.

She is survived by two sons, Michael A. (Patricia) Peluso of South Williamsport, and N. Jeffrey Peluso of Jersey Shore; a daughter, Barbara-Jo Peluso (Travis Caddell) of Durham, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Alexander, Bettina and Kylie Rae; and a sister, Josephine Belotti of South Williamsport.

A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening, April 11, 2021 at the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Church or Saint Luke, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

