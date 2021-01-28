Williamsport -- Theresa J. Lukens, 70, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Rose View Center.

Born June 4, 1950, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth A. and Genevieve R. (Baggot) Fitzsimmons.

Theresa attended Williamsport Area High School and retired from Shop-Vac after 18 years of employment. She loved and cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving are her three children, Stacey Schley (Joe), of Williamsport, Brian Schley (Kathy), of Montgomery, and Clifford Lukens, III (Pam) of Jersey Shore; seven grandchildren Amber Eschbach (Mike), Kristy, Brian Jr., and Kendra Schley, Skye Lukens, Bryce Eschbach, and Ryan Schley; one great-grandson Amareyn Gonzalez; a brother Jerome Fitzsimmons, of Williamsport; and a sister Elouise Snauffer (Tom), of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Robert and John Fitzsimmons, three sisters Shirley Miller, Rose Marie Roupp, and Lucille Romano whom she missed dearly, and two nephews Robert Huyck, Jr. and Robert Fitzsimmons, Jr.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa’s name to the Center for Dementia Research Nathan Kline Institute 140 Old Orangeburg Road Orangeburg, NY 10962 ATTN: Ralph Nixon, M.D., Ph.D.

