Muncy Valley, Pa. — Theodore W. "Ted" Copp, 76, of Muncy Valley passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Born February 23, 1946 in Norfolk, Virginia, he was a son of Theodore S. and Ivy E. (Kelly) Copp. Ted married Debra A. Peterman on May 20, 1995 and shared 27 years of marriage.

Ted loved to spend time with family and close friends. He enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Lake Ontario. Ted was an antique car enthusiast, he spent countless hours restoring his 57 Chevy Belair. He was an Army Veteran and a former employee of Caterpillar in York, Pa. and Sprout/Andritz in Muncy, Pa. as a machinist. Presently he worked part time at Laporte Township Transfer Station. Ted was loved and admired by all who knew him.

Ted is survived by his wife, Debra A. Copp, of Muncy Valley; four children, Trena (Tom) Segura, of Halifax, Theodore (Tamarah) Copp Jr., of Dushore, Corey (Kennedy) Peterman, of Muncy Valley, Chelsey (Jake) Johnson, of Forksville; a sister, Josie Bryant, of Staunton, Virginia; ten grandchildren, Kali, Katie, Joshua, Emilee, Sophie, Jason, Levi, Althea, Riley, Elliott; five great grandchildren, Brannon, Aubree, Denver, Jillian, Calvin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and three close friends, Roger, Dewey, and Chip.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jason Copp, and by three sisters, Patricia Pitzer, Mary Flick, and Sue Hoffman.

A celebration of Ted's life will be held later in the year.

In Ted's memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Nelson Armes American Legion Post 601 Sonestown, 1433 Champion Hill Rd., Muncy Valley, PA 17758.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Copp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.