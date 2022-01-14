Williamsport -- Theodore W. Bloom, 81, of Williamsport died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Rose View Center.

Born August 16, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Stanley and Arlene Christian Bloom.

Ted was a 1958 graduate of Williamsport High School. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy and Air Force. Ted retired as a letter carrier in Williamsport and Montoursville for the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years of service.

Ted was a member of Farragut United Methodist Church and a life member of the Warrensville Lions Club. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and small appliance repair.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy W. (Confer) Bloom; his sons, Christian A. Bloom (Shelley) of Cogan Station and Andrew W. Bloom (Candy) of Watsontown; siblings, Allen R. Bloom of Florida, Patricia Hamilton of Canton, Carol Steck of Williamsport and grandchildren, Nathan Bloom of Florida and Chelsea Bloom-Greenwood of Connecticut, Kate Bloom of Texas, Mike Carnahan of Colorado and Jon Carnahan of North Dakota.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Bloom and sister, Dora Weaver.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions in Theodore's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight Confer Funeral Home.

