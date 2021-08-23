Williamsport -- Theodore Stewart “Sonny” Larson, 93, of Williamsport died peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Born April 29, 1928 in Duboistown, he was a son of Frederick Arthur and Marion Bonner Larson. Surviving is his loving wife of 70 years, Carla I. (Bordinger) Larson, whom he married Feb. 16, 1951.

Ted graduated from Williamsport High School in 1947. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 and served in 1951 and 1952 in Korea, where he served in the First Cavalry Division and the 45 Division, having attained the rank of Corporal. He retired from Lonza after 23 years.

Ted was a member of the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County and served on their Honor Guard. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #7863 Duboistown. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and scuba diving. He and his wife together enjoyed modern western square dancing for 43 years. They were members of the Swinging Bees & Honeys, and the Billtown Squares.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Gwynne Warren of Jersey Shore, and Connie Packard (Timothy) of Montoursville, two granddaughters Leah Frederick (Douglas) and Lindsey Packard, two great grandchildren Cahle and Tristan Frederick, a sister Roxanna Larson of Williamsport, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Edna Lewis, Beryl Howard, Mirriam Huggins, and Carley Swinehart, and 4 brothers: Russell, Jack, Eugene, and William Larson.

A graveside service to honor Ted’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at Green Lawn Memorial Park, 62 Rte. 54 Highway, Montgomery, with military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County.

Memorial contributions in Ted’s name may be made to the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County, PO Box 3232 Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Ted’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



