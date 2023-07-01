Mill Hall, Pa. — Theodore G. "Ted" Hills, 98, originally of Mill Hall, Pa., passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023 at his home in Nipponese Valley Village, Oval, Pa.

Ted was born in Mill Hall to Mary (Neal) Hills and Marvin Hills on June 26, 1925. He graduated from the “old” Mill Hall High School in 1943. He served in the European Theatre of WWII 8th Air Force, a Gunner and member of the 489th Bomb Group. Ted worked most of his career at Piper Aircraft, until they closed.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and active member of the NRA. For many years, he shot with the Mill Hall Rifle Team. He and his wife Carol enjoyed traveling and camping together. In addition to tending his plants, he loved to watch and feed wild birds. He enjoyed reading, especially historical fiction, and spent many hours at the Ross Library researching his family genealogy.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Boob Hills of Oval, Pa. and children Bruce Hills, Joseph (Stephanie) Hills, Jan Hills Johnson (Jim Klukkert), Jill (Mark) Stevenson, stepson Thomas (Dawn) Brown, brother Donald Hills, Joseph (Sharon) Hills, and sister Ann Patrice Hills. We wanted to mention all of his grandchildren Jessica, Adrian, Phillip, Aza, Anna, Emma, Abigale, Sarah, and Seth. Plus, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who called him their favorite as well as several close friends with memories of their camp stories.

He was preceded in death by parents, a son, Jon Hills, a brother, Daniel Hills, a grandson, Michael Scot Hills, and a stepson, Lewis Brown.

He enjoyed all people and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

