Mill Hall, Pa. — Theodore E. Reeder, Jr., 96, of Mill Hall passed away Friday, September 15, 2023 at The Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born October 19, 1926 in Flemington, he was a son of the late Theodore E. and Ethel B. (Strouse) Reeder, Sr.

Ted served in the United States Army during World War II.

On June 25, 1949, he married his love, the former Florence S. “Dolly” Mosser, with whom he shared 74 years of marriage.

Ted was employed by Piper Aircraft until his retirement.

He attended Salona United Church of Christ.

Ted was a longtime volunteer of the Mill Hall Fire Company and a member of the Beech Creek American Legion and 40 & 8.

He loved hunting and made several trips out west to do so.

In addition to his wife, Dolly Reeder of Mill Hall, he is survived by his daughter-in-law, Barbara Reeder of Mill Hall; grandson, Nicholas (Zaneta) Reeder of Mill Hall; brothers, Allen (Connie) Reeder of Lock Haven and Wayne Reeder of Florida; sister, Janet (Philip) Miller of Howard; and many close nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Raymond E. Reeder in 2008; brothers, Robert and Donald Reeder; and sisters, Charlotte Cattoni and Alice Sterrett.

A Funeral Service, along with a Fireman’s Service, will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 with Pastor Cindy Killinger officiating. Private interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ted’s name may be made to Mill Hall Fire Co. through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

