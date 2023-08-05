Cogan Station, Pa. — Theodore A. Miller, Jr., 80, of Cogan Station died Friday, August 4, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

Born July 3, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Theodore A. Miller, Sr. and Jane (Hall) Miller. Ted was also predeceased by his brothers, James and Ronald Miller; his sister, Patricia Pheonix; and his granddaughter, Carly Vangilder.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ellen Rosalie (Cowher); one son, Theodore Miller (Michelle) of Warrensville; one daughter, Michelle R. Vangilder (Joseph) of South Williamsport; a sister, Donna Lambert of Williamsport; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Ted was an antique dealer in the Williamsport area for many years and enjoyed attending auctions, hunting, and spending time with his family.

The family wishes to thank Sheena and the other staff members at UPMC Home Hospice.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service. Memorial donations may be made in Theodore’s name to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Theodore’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

