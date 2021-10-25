Lock Haven -- Thelma M. Bowes, 81, of Lock Haven passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Lock Haven on December 26, 1939 to Robert and Hattie Bower Condo. She worked at Champion Auto Parts for 40 years and Castanea Social Club for 30 years.

Thelma was a member of the Women of the Moose and always looked forward to various social club events. Her family will remember her as a hard worker, for most of her life she worked two jobs. She was a great cook, her family and friends looked forward to her home cooking and holiday meals. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to so many over the years.

She is survived by two daughters Toni (Shawn) Smith and Bonnie (Jack) Poorman of Lock Haven; one son Walter Bowes of Lock Haven; a brother Glenn Condo and a sister Hazel Brown; two grandchildren Shannon (Jennifer) Reese and Gwen Weitzel; two great grandchildren: Alexis and Adrianna Reese. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William (Marty) Winslow; brothers John, Wes, Bill, Walt, and Sam Condo, and sister Mary Lamey.

Memorial Services for Thelma M. Bowes will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Private interment will be in the Highland Cemetery.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Yost-Gedon Facebook Page.

