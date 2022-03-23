Hughesville -- Thelma L. Bubb, 96, of Hughesville died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home.

Born January 29, 1926 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Stuart and Margaret (Hurr) Reed. Her husband of 47 years, Eugene Alexander Bubb, preceded her in death on June 4, 1990.

Thelma graduated from Muncy High School and Keane College, later becoming an educator herself teaching sixth grade students. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Hughesville, and enjoyed music and playing the piano. Thelma was also a supporter of the West Branch Chorale and loved watching them perform.

Surviving are three sons, Gary (Maryann) Bubb of Panama, Brad (Diane) Bubb of Hughesville, and William (Linda) Bubb of Eagles Mere; two step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Reed, and a niece, Linda Palko.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

