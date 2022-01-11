Williamsport -- Tessa E. DiMassimo, 47, of Williamsport died Monday, January 10, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport following a brief illness.

Born August 21, 1974 in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, Tessa was a daughter of the late Melvin L. and Candace H. (Booth) DiMassimo. She was a 1992 graduate of S. Williamsport High School. Tessa was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1534 Anchorage, Alaska, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #793 in Palmer, Alaska, the American Legion Post #104, Montoursville, American Legion Post #1, Williamsport, and the AMVETS. She enjoyed latch hook, camping, peanut butter fudge, and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Tessa was a team mom and enjoyed going to her son’s Pop Warner football games where her daughter was a cheerleader.

Tessa and Timothy Jon Hoke were married on October 24, 2015. Timothy died October 11, 2021.

She is survived by her three children; daughter, Anisha L. (Raymond) Racela of Hampton, Virginia; and sons, Travis L. DiMassimo, and David J. Eck, both of Anchorage, Alaska; a granddaughter, Rylie Mae DiMassimo; a grandson Rylan Joseph DiMassimo; a sister, Phyllis J. Killgore of Anchorage, Alaska; two brothers Layton DiMassimo and Virgil DiMassimo, both of Anchorage, Alaska; four nieces; two nephews, three great nieces; and 3 great nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Williamsport. To share a memory or condolence, please go to www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tessa DiMassimo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



