Cogan Station, Pa. — Terry W. Hughes of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at age 83 during a brief hospitalization at UPMC Williamsport.

Terry was married to the late Marcia (nee Matthews) Hughes for 52 wonderful years at the time of her passing in 2015.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori Frattini of Ridgewood, New Jersey and Lisa Lusk (Matt) of South Williamsport and five grandchildren, Juliana Frattini, Heath Newcomer, Rhiannon Newcomer, Cody Lusk and Nathan Lusk, and five great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one brother, George L. Hughes, Jr.

Terry was born on July 29, 1940 in Danville and was the son of the late George L. and Vera (nee Baumgartner) Hughes, Sr. He graduated from Williamsport High School and served with the U.S. Army National Guard for six years. He was the Co-owner, Vice President, and CEO of Retel TV Cable Company, Inc., from where he later retired. Terry was a life member of the Red Run Rod & Gun Club, the NRA, an original member of the 760 Hunting Club, and Treasurer and team player of the Red Coconut Shuffle Board Team. Terry loved spending his winters down in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where he was surrounded by a community of treasured friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting wild game and deep sea and fresh water fishing. He was also a huge fan of NASCAR racing, Little League World Series, College Football, especially Penn State and the N.Y. Mets baseball.

Terry’s most cherished title was “Pop-Pop” and his greatest love and largest accomplishments were his grandchildren and his daughters. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 North Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701 or to the PA Fish Commission at fishandboat.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

