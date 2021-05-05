Williamsport -- Terry Leroy Berkheiser, Sr., 79, of Williamsport passed away with family by his side on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara Ann (Springman) Berkheiser, whom he married March 28, 1980.

Born January 15, 1942 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William and Florence (Seese) Berkheiser.

Terry was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from AVCO. Terry enjoyed fishing and hunting, lovingly harassing his family and spending time with his granddaughter, Emily.

Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Terry L. Berkheiser II (Harriet) of Williamsport, Tina Berkheiser (Ron) of Williamsport, Michelle Polinski of Williamsport and Eric M. Berkheiser of Harrisburg; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his siblings, Betty Ray, Cheryl Ann and Rick all of Williamsport; and his beloved dog, Rex.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Judy, Raymond, Randy and Dave.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Terry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.