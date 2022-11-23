Linden, Pa. — Terry Lee Carpenter, 79, of Linden passed away peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born March 29, 1943 in South Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Prosper and Leona (Hunsinger) Maneval.

Terry was a 1961 graduate of South Williamsport High School and retired from the Williamsport Area School District after 20 plus years of service as a secretary.

She was a faithful member of Lycoming Christian Church where she served on various committees and helped wherever she was needed throughout the years. Terry enjoyed photography, scrapbooking, and puzzles. She loved her family dearly, gave the best hugs, and treasured being a “Grammy.” Her vibrant, outgoing and social personality, loving everyone she met will certainly be missed.

Surviving are four children, Daniel Carpenter (Brianne) of South Williamsport, John Carpenter, Sr. (Edith) of Linden, Charlene Schuler (Christopher) of Turbotville, and Kevin Bryan (Evette) of Hughesville; seven grandchildren, Brendan, Lucas, Benjamin, Zachary, John Jr., Preston, and Aleah; a sister, Marcella Hill (Merle), and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Carpenter, Sr., a son, Charles B. Carpenter, Jr. and two sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Doris Dieffenderfer.

A memorial service to honor the life of Terry will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Twp. Cemetery, Linden. A visitation will be held 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 29 at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be made to Lycoming Christian Church, 20 Chapel Hill Rd., Linden PA 17744.

Online condolences may be left on Terry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

