Muncy — Terry L. Walter, 62, of Muncy died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Born March 4, 1960 in Sunbury, he was a son of Shirley Lauver Walter and Wayne Walter, Sr. of Selinsgrove. He and his wife, the former Wendy L. Holmes, celebrated 42 years of marriage on July 11, 2022.

Terry was a graduate of Shikellamy High School, Class of 1978. Shortly after graduation, Terry began a career in the trucking industry. He owned and operated his own semi and was leased to Landstar. For the next 37 years Terry would travel the country delivering products to various companies including companies in Alaska. He was awarded the two-million-mile safe drivers award, and the Roadstar award for his company dedication.

Terry and his son Jason were founding partners in J&K Grounds Maintenance, a company they started in 2019. Terry enjoyed being able to spend time with his son and operate heavy equipment. In his free time Terry enjoyed skiing, traveling, trains, farming, antique auctions, and restoring antique lanterns. All his free time he loved spending with his grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are a son, Jason P. (Kellie) Walter of Warrenton, Va.; three grandchildren, Oliver L. Walter, Meike A. Walter, and Avery L. Walter; two brothers, Wayne (Gail) Walter Jr. of Berwick, and Keith (Lori) Walter of Kreamer; and four sisters, Judy (Jamie) Rinehart of Dallas, Patsy Kim Zerbe, of Sunbury, Deborah (Bob) Houseknecht of Sunbury, and Mary (Todd) Pensyl of Mt. Carmel.

The family visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, and the service following beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hughesville Fireman’s Social Hall, 30 S. Railroad St., Hughesville, with Pastor Thomas Holmes officiating. A private burial will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville, at the convenience of the family

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

