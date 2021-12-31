Muncy -- Terry L. Snell, 75, of Muncy died Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his home.

Born August 19, 1946 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Earl and Edith Snell. On October 24, 1969 he married the former Susan Cotner, who preceded him in death on April 11, 2008. On May 14, 2011 he married the former Carol Little, who survives.

Terry attended Muncy Schools. He served honorably in the United States Navy, earning a bronze star. He later worked for over 50 years as a truck driver where he was hardworking and very dedicated.

Terry was a member of Muncy Presbyterian Church and the Roland Ritter Post 268, American Legion, Muncy. He enjoyed camping, tinkering with wood working, and was even known to be a good cook from time to time.

Surviving in addition to his second wife are one son, Timothy Snell and his wife, Leeanna, and one daughter, Tami Rovenolt and her husband, Maurice, all of Muncy; three stepchildren, Heather Snyder and her husband, Blair, of Montgomery, Bonnie Harmon and her husband, Gary, and Ricci Poust and her husband, Jason, all of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Sara Bond, and Elizabeth and Andrew Snell; five step grandchildren, Michael and Blair Snyder, Gage Crawford, and Hunter and Tiffanie Poust; and one step great-grandchild, Grayson Snyder.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5 at Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, 994 E. Penn St. Muncy, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Private burial will be held in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Terry’s memory be made to the Muncy Presbyterian Church, 10 E. Penn St. Muncy, PA 17756.

