Laporte — Terry L. Shultz, 72, formerly of Laporte, left this earth peacefully surrounded by his family at The Gatehouse.

Born April 30, 1950 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Duane and Helen (Houseknecht) Shultz. He graduated with the class of 1969 from Sullivan County High School, Laporte.

If you knew Terry, it didn't take you long to know there was a big heart with a generous soul under that gruff exterior. Terry began working at the age of 12 with his Father and retired after spending 33 years working as an equipment operator for PennDOT, all the while being self-employed as an excavator known as Shultz Excavating.

Not being one to turn his head to those in need, Terry chose to bless others anonymously with what he worked for all his life. Whether it was a local family who had experienced hardship or a child who needed a secret Santa, Terry chose to bless others. Christmas was his favorite holiday since he could give, which he did without expectation. He took pleasure in spoiling the women in his life including his wife, stepdaughters, granddaughters, and nieces. He loved to take them on shopping excursions and enjoyed all the decisions outside the dressing room with multiple new outfits.

An avid toy collector, Terry's collection was often the envy of grandchildren who would lay eyes on his loaded shelves of die cast machinery and remote-control cars. Known to tell it how it was, Terry could be found sharing his opinion of the world over coffee at his favorite coffee spot, D&D Brew Works. Don't take offense, it's just coffee talk!

Surviving is his wife of 39 years, Gloria (Hoffman) Shultz; a son, Les (Angel) Shultz of Hughesville; two step daughters, Tammy (Mike) Finan of Muncy Valley, and Robin (Michael Saxe) Fiester of Dushore; six grandchildren, Kennedy Shultz, Derek Shultz, Amber (Nathan) Strain, Vinny (Malina) Finan, Benton (Darby) Fiester, and Lainey (Ryan) Decker; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (Karen) Shultz, Jeffrey Shultz, and, both of Laporte; three sisters, Patsy Houghtaling, of Stafford, Virginia, Cindy (Charles) Schumacher of Laporte, and Tracy (David) York of Big Flats, N.Y.; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Guzy of Hummelstown.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by a brother, David Shultz, and a sister, Barbara Guzy.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Terry's choice of St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

