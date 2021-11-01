Cogan Station -- Terry L. Fetherbay, 70, of Cogan Station died peacefully Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is his loving wife of 39 years, Karen (Steinbacher) Fetherbay.

Born August 1, 1951 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harland and Helen (Higley) Fetherbay. In addition to his loving parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Carol Bowen.

Terry retired after 30 years of service as a Lieutenant from Lycoming County Prison. He enjoyed hunting, (especially with his best friends Fred and Rocky), and fishing. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and funny personality, making everyone smile. The greatest joy in his life was his family, spending time with them and being the best husband, dad, and grandfather.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children; Melissa Dixon (Walt) and Angela Burke of Wilkes-Barre, Justin Fetherbay (Cora) of Williamsport, Daniel Clements (Rachel) also of Williamsport, and Sandra Foreman (Chad) of Ft. Ashby, West Virginia; nine grandchildren, Erica, Noah, Tia, Taylor, Hayden, Trent, Jacob, Alaina, and Landon; three sisters June Paris of Dover, DE, Linda Hajek of Hershey and Betty Doris of North Carolina.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

