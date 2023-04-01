Williamsport, Pa. — Terry L. Cochran, 72, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl M. “Cherry” (Markle) Cochran.

Born June 16, 1950, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late George and Jeannette (Snyder) Cochran.

Terry retired as a correction officer at the Lycoming County Prison after 28 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing darts, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are two sons, Louis "Rick" Cochran of South Williamsport and Blaine Cochran of Williamsport; a daughter, Jeannette Cochran of Williamsport; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter; a daughter-in-law, Tonya Cochran; and four brothers George, Ernie, Ken, and John Cochran.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family of Terry would like to thank Family Hospice for their exceptional care over the last several weeks.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Terry memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Cochran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.