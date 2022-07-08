Jersey Shore — Terry L. Boring, 75, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Rose View Center.

Born June 17, 1947 in Kinport, he was a son of the late Lyle and Louise (Barkey) Boring.

Terry was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Terry retired from Truck-Lite Co. after many years of service.

Surviving are his children, Scott Boring of Jersey Shore and Sue Boring-Steppe (Bill Bailey) of Jersey Shore; two brothers, Dan Boring of Williamsport and Donald Boring of Jersey Shore; one sister, Brenda Koons of Jersey Shore; three grandchildren, Alyssa Eck, Trevor Boring, and Josh Huffman; and sister-in-law, Becky Sechler.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by one brother, Ron Boring and four sisters, Cheryl Boring, Bernadine Oechler, Willavina Wright, and Kay Boring.

In keeping his wishes, there will be no services held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

