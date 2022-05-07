Williamsport -- Terry J. Kepler, 77, of Williamsport passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at ManorCare Williamsport South. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Kepler.

Born January 23, 1945 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Guy and Doris (Crist) Kepler.

Terry worked in the maintenance department at Brodart for many years. He formerly attended All Saints Episcopal Church. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or driving back country roads, any time spent outdoors was time Terry treasured. He enjoyed cookouts, picnics, bonfires and was always ready to play a joke. Terry loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and will be truly missed.

Surviving are four children, Ken Kepler (Bonnie) of Montoursville, Terry Kepler (Val Swartwood) of Jersey Shore, Jamie Marshall (Brian) of South Williamsport and Terra Flanigan (Mike) of Linden; three grandchildren, Jillian Kepler (Jason Roden), Chadd Kepler (Courtney King) and Mychal Flanigan; a great-granddaughter, Alyssa; and siblings, Craig Kepler (Linda) and Doreen Kepler all of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two siblings, Phyllis Stine and Gary Kepler.

A memorial service to honor Terry’s life will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Sanders Mortuary, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to UPMC Hospice and ManorCare Williamsport South for the care and compassion they provided.

Online condolences may be made on Terry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

