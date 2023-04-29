Montoursville, Pa. — Terry D. Brown, 58, of Montoursville passed away at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Terry was born in Williamsport on November 4, 1964, a son of the late Maynard C. Brown Jr. and Josephine L. (Embick) Brown.

He was a person of courage, determination, and perseverance, overcoming many obstacles in his life and always keeping his sense of humor and his drive to move forward. Terry enjoyed socializing at the American Legion and was member of Sons of the American Legion, Garrett-Cochran Post # 1. He also enjoyed antique cars and hot rods.

Surviving are his daughter, Jessica (Andres) Rubio of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Andres, Javier, Camilo, Elias, Mateo, and Liliana; four sisters, Brenda, Pam, Bonnie, and Pat; and two brothers, Rod and Jeff. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Randy, Gary, and Bob

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, 11 a.m. at Montoursville Cemetery, 1405 Broad St., Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be made to American Legion Post 1, 10 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

