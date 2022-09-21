Dushore — God needed a mechanic and farmer so he called our beloved Terry to heaven on September 17, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family as he left the family farm.

Terry was born on December 24, 1958 to Dean and Sarah Hoyt. He was the youngest of eight siblings. During his teenage years, he raced dirt bikes at the Albany Valley Rec Club in the New Albany area. He had a passion for motorcycles and snowmobiles. He graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School, Class of 1976. Upon graduation from high school, he worked for Wa Ja Farms and Grober Veal Feeds. On August 20, 1983, he married Marlea Kellogg, a local farmer's daughter. In June 1984, they started M & T Veal and started raising veal calves. During 1997 they started dairy farming. Terry and Marlea were the first on the Northeast coast to have a solar dairy barn. People from all over the U.S. visited the dairy farm to see their solar barn operation. During this time, his daughters, Tera and Kelly, began showing cattle for 4H. Terry loved being at the Sullivan County Fair visiting, teasing the 4H kids, and just enjoying his time there.

His red farm truck would be seen in Dushore at the various local businesses. He enjoyed having coffee at the local restaurants and having conversations with everyone and anyone. He had a passion for snowmobiling and proudly wore his Arctic Cat attire. He was an avid collector of Rupp memorabilia. During the winter months, he enjoyed riding his snowmobiles and racing everyone and anyone across Sunfish Pond.

Terry was a very skilled mechanic and could repair any old piece of farm equipment, tractor, and farm vehicle. He was often called upon from other farmers about advice for repairing farm equipment. Terry was a dairy farmer and mechanic, but most of all he was a devoted family man. He was proud and commented he was blessed for his son-in-laws, Jacob and Storm. His greatest joy came from his grandchildren. Ice cream was the favorite food at Pop Pop's house.

Terry is survived by his wife, Marlea at home; daughters, Tera and Storm Chellino of Scott Township and Kelly and Jacob Woodell of New Albany. His grandchildren Jersey and Opal Woodell and Kuruk Chellino. His brothers, Ed (Sharon) Hoyt of Florida, Fred (Judy) Hoyt of Massachusetts, Reese (Kim) of North Carolina, Roger (Maureen) Hoyt of New Albany and sisters Susan Turnbull of Maryland and Gwen (Gus) Durante of Paoli. He is also survived by brothers in laws and sisters in laws from the Kelloggs, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and faithful companion, his dog, Shirley.

He was predeceased in death by his parents Dean and Sarah Hoyt and brother, David Hoyt

He leaves a void in our lives and will be forever missed. For those of you who stopped by the barn to have coffee, have a conversation, or helped to chase cows when they are out, remember those great times.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St. Dushore, with Rev. Trula Hollywood officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 167, New Albany PA 18833

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.