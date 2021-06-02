South Williamsport -- Terry Allen Schwanke, 69, of South Williamsport passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center.

Born July 11, 1951 in Cortland, N.Y., he was a son of the late Courtney T. Schwanke and Dorothy Mae (Hankel) Schwanke, of Duboistown.

Terry was a 1969 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. He was employed at Sylvania, The Grit, and in the print industry, including Pronto Mail Service Company and Bulk Mailing Warehouse where he retired in 2006.

Terry married the former Pamela Masden, with whom he shares surviving daughters, Heather Merrill (Troy), of Jersey Shore, Angela Thomas (Ryan), of Trout Run and a son, Robert Schwanke (Bill Welsh), of Miami, Fla. Later he married the former Leslie Stabley with whom he shares a surviving daughter, Emily Orso (Josh), of South Williamsport. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Cody Weigle, Troy Merrill, Lillie, Cadence, Emma and Logan Thomas and Ayla and Meredith Orso; four sisters Gayle Johnson (Tom), of Mesa, Ariz., Carol A. Roles, of Duboistown, Debra Johnson (J.R.), of DeLand, Fla. and April Kaufman (Scott), of Jersey Shore; three brothers, Lyn Schwanke (Debra), of Spring, Texas, Mark Schwanke (Debra), of East Petersburg and Luke Schwanke of Lititz and 20 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Alan and Tod Schwanke (infant); a grandson, Jesse Thomas and a brother-in-law, Steven Roles.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA, 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

