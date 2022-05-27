Williamsport — Terri L. Martin, 65, of Williamsport died peacefully at UPMC Susquehanna on May 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Terri was born on July 17, 1956, a daughter to the late Gene Kiessling and Beverly (Cappelli) Wert.

She worked at The Williamsport Home where she served as a CNA for 35 years before her retirement in 2020. She greatly enjoyed crocheting in her spare time.

She is survived by her husband, whom she was separated from, Stephen Martin; children, Jamie Barnfield (Marc Blair) of Trout Run, Ashley Barnfield (Ryan Petrella) of Williamsport, Lissa Millheim (Tim) of Loyalsock Twp.; step-daughters, Carissa Martin and Kaitlyn Martin, both of Williamsport; 9 grandchildren; sisters Deborah Haynes (John), Sharon Fetzer, both of Williamsport; brothers Gary Kiessling of Williamsport and Mark Kiessling (Lisa) of Lititz, Pa.; step-siblings Jill Moser, Joyce Moyer, Eugene Kiessling, and Joel Kiessling, all of the Williamsport area, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Terri is preceded in death by her step-father, Gerald Wert; maternal grandmother, Virginia Gottschall; and granddaughter Neveah Petrella.

The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 East Third St., Williamsport PA from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport PA 17701.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Terri’s coworkers at The Williamsport Home, the Lock Haven EMS, the staff at UPMC Susquehanna, as well as to Terri’s caregivers Cindy and Tammy.

To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

