Ulysses, Pa. — Terrance L. “Terry” Mills, 65, of Ulysses, Pa. died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in his home.

Born June 4, 1958 in Wellsboro, he was the son of Adrian M. and Elsie Simmons Mills. On February 10, 2001, in Ulysses, he married the former Michelle Loring, who predeceased him on December 28, 2012.

A 1976 graduate of Northern Potter High School, he was employed by Ulysses Lumber for many years. Terry was a member of the NRA. Surviving are: ten children, Terilee Mills, Laura Mills, Adrienne Mills, Bryan (Julianna) Kear, Tracy (Stephen) Mills, Katlyn Kear, Raymond Tomb, Patrick Tomb, Heather Mastin, and Miranda Hoyt; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Jackie) Mills; nieces and nephews; and former wife, Susan Mills.

In addition to his wife, Michelle, he was predeceased by three sisters, Wilma Nelson, Dorothy Nelson, and Anna Van Etten; and a brother, John Mills.

A Memorial Service will be held 4 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023 at the C&MA Church, Harrison Valley, Pa. Rev. Kevin Cornish will officiate.

Cremation was at Olney-Foust Private Crematory. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to C&MA Church, 217 E. Main Street, Harrison Valley, PA 16927.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

