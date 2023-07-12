Williamsport, Pa. — Teresa Ann Cajka, 68, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 10, 2023 at her home. Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, Andrew J. Cajka, Jr.

Born Nov. 8, 1954 in Akron, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Leah (Bell) Miller.

Teresa was a 1972 graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School, Altoona. She previously worked at Brodart, Susquehanna Cable, and later retired as an operations manager from Verizon Wireless.

Teresa enjoyed feeding and watching the birds as well as attending plays at the Community Theatre League. She loved going to the beach and spending time at the Loyalsock Pool with her friends and even nicknamed their group the "pool rats."

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Matthew L. Marks, of Gilbert, Ariz., Andrew M. Cajka (Savannah), of Williamsport, and Alec C. Cajka, of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Haley, Kahlen, Benjamin, and Annika; a brother, Thomas Miller (Amy), of Hollidaysburg; and a sister, Patricia Dutrow (Randy), of Hollidaysburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Frye.

A funeral service to honor the life of Teresa will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed on Teresa’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

