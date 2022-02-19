Williamsport -- Tanya A. (Harrell) Dickerson, 64, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

She was married on July 20, 1991 to Jaumeal J. Dickerson, who survives and they have shared 30 years as husband and wife.

Tanya was born on June 8, 1957 in Philadelphia and was the daughter of Barbara (Lee) Harrell of Ambler and the late James Harrell. Tanya had served her country by serving in the U.S. Air Force. She had worked as a Telemetry Specialist and retired from the Williamsport Hospital with over 20 years of service. She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church and the Philo affiliates of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. She enjoyed community service, Alzheimer Walks, cancer walks, book bag drives and volunteering at the YMCA. She especially loved taking pictures and taking care of her family.

In addition to her husband and mother, Tanya is survived by four sons; Michael K. Harrell (Erin), Corey L. Dickerson (Allison) and Daron L. Dickerson (Erica), all of Harrisburg and Rashad Williams of Florida, two daughters; Nina E. Jett of Harrisburg and Shawna N. Harrell of Hershey, 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one brother; Andre Harrell of Philadelphia; mother-in-law; Elizabeth Dickerson, Sister-in-law; Robin Barnes, one nephew; Kareem Lomax and a host of nieces, nephews, and godchildren. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother; Damon Harrell and two sisters; Stephanie N. Andrews and Denise Lomax.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

