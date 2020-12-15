Williamsport -- Tanner A. Wingrove, 26, of Huntington Beach, California and formerly of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Born March 3, 1994, in Williamsport, he was the son of Arnold “Arnie” and Nadine (Robinson) Wingrove.

He was a 2012 graduate of Williamsport High School.

Tanner touched so many lives in his short time here on earth. He brought so much life, love and humor everywhere he went. His beautiful blue eyes and huge smile were infectious. He was the life of the party and always there to help anyone in need. The last few years he spent in California were some of the happiest times in his life. Tanner was loved deeply by his family, and his mom was his best friend. Though he had many struggles throughout the years, there was never a question of what was in his heart. He was loved unconditionally and will be missed terribly.

Surviving are his mother, Nadine, of Williamsport; two sisters, Briana P. Kish (Chris) of Montoursville and Maggie E. Wingrove of Williamsport; niece, Lyla Grace Kish; a paternal grandmother, Naomi Wingrove of South Williamsport; maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Robinson of Cogan Station; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arnie Wingrove on April 8, 2019; his paternal grandfather, Paul Wingrove and maternal grandfather, Barry W. Robinson I.

In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, the family asks that you keep Tanner’s memory alive by always being kind to yourself and others, helping someone in need, and putting a smile on someone else’s face, just as Tanner always did.

Services will be held privately Saturday with burial in Wildwood Cemetery due to current health restrictions.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.