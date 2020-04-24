Hughesville -- Tammy Lynn Munson, 56, of Hughesville passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home.

Tammy was born on Friday, March 6, 1964 in Saint Marys, Pa. and was the daughter of Frederick E. and the late Carol J. Lewis Smith.

Tammy liked to have fun. She was a loving person who loved living life to its fullest. She enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren, reading, writing poetry and decorating tins. Her unique laugh will not be forgotten by her family and friends and her love for living life to its fullest.

She is survived by a daughter; Brittnee L. (Kelsee) Munson of Hughesville, a son; Bradlee S. Munson of Wenonah, N.J., her father; Frederick E. Smith of Emporium, two sisters; Tracy McLaughlin of Emporium, Shelly Resch of Saint Marys, two grandsons; Adryann L. Munson and Tegan M. Munson.

Tammy was predeceased by her mother, Carol J. Lewis Smith.

There will be a celebration of life in her hometown once the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

