Williamsport -- Tammy Lee Cochran, 60, of Williamsport passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.

Born September 5, 1959 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Lou Linda (Keller) Hill.

She enjoyed crafts, fishing, and flower and vegetable gardening. Tammy was known to help everyone before helping herself and she loved sitting on her porch visiting with her neighbors.

Surviving are her two sons, Steven L. Johnson (Jody Goodwin) of Dickerson Run, and Erick N. Johnson of Williamsport; three grandchildren, a great-grandson; four siblings, Charles Hill, of Williamsport, Viola Kilheffer (Kurt) of Leola, Howard Hill of Linden, and Darin Hill of Trout Run; two sisters-in-law, Anita and Dawn Hill both of Williamsport, and beloved dog, Patches.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Donald Hill.

Memorial services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial held in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tammy's name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

