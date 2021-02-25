Williamsport -- Tammy L. Saltsman, 47, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center. As a final gift, she became on organ donor.

She was born in Williamsport on September 25, 1973, the daughter of Sandra L. Eiswerth Saltsman and Donald Saltsman.

Tammy was a 1992 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked as a clerk or secretary at various local businesses, but the job that gave her the most rewarding feeling was when she was a caretaker. A family-oriented person, the thing she enjoyed the most was family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children and the families; Kevin Saltsman, Macella Saltsman both of Williamsport; grandchildren, John, Kinsley and Kierra Wright; niece, Emily Hertzog and nephew, Conner Hertzog.

In addition to her mother who passed away two days after her, she was preceded in death by a sister, Heather Saltsman.

A celebration of her life and the life of her mother will be held at a time when it is safer for everyone to attended. The place and time of the celebration will be announced at a later time.

