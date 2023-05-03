Williamsport, Pa. — Tabitha Mae 'Tabi' Kuns, 23, a loving, free spirited, and friendly soul, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 12, 1999 in Upper Darby, she was a beloved daughter of Justin Kuns of Jersey Shore and Dina DeSalvatore of West Chester.

She was a dedicated and talented softball athlete who helped lead her team to a state championship victory in 2011.

Tabi's love for the outdoors and nature was a significant part of her life. She could often be found exploring the beauty of the world around her, whether it was hiking through the woods, dancing at a music festival, Hula hooping in the backyard, or simply enjoying the sunshine on her face.

She was a fiercely independent and strong-willed person who was never afraid to be herself.

Above all else, Tabi lived a life full of love to her son Elijah and fiancé Jordan. She went above and beyond to make sure each day they shared was full of laughter, love and kindness. Tabitha was a loving daughter, fiancé, mother, sister, and TiTi who will be deeply missed.

Surviving in addition to her parents is her fiancé, Jordan Anthony Molino; her son, Elijah James Molino; siblings, Marcus Edmonds, Maeghan Keezel (Steven), Joshua Kuns, and Zachary Kuns; a niece and three nephews, Izzabella, Mason, Maverick, and Malachai; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by a maternal grandmother, Deb DeSalvatore.

A funeral service to honor Tabi's life will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders.

Online condolences and monetary contributions may be made under Tabitha’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

